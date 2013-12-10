MELBOURNE Dec 10 General Motors Co said
on Tuesday it has made no decision on whether to stop making
cars in Australia after 2016, but added that it would need
assistance from the Australian government to survive long term.
The auto industry in Australia has depended on government
support for years due to soaring costs, a strong Australian
dollar, cheap imports and weak exports.
Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp was the first to
pull the plug on manufacturing in Australia, exiting in 2008.
Ford Motor Co announced in May it would close its two
Australian auto plants in October 2016.
"We need a public-private partnership over the long term to
be relatively competitive," Mike Devereux, head of GM's Holden
unit, told a government-appointed panel looking into the future
of the car industry.
His appearance before the panel was being closely watched as
there had been speculation he might announce a decision
Holden's future.
It costs $3,750 more to build a car in Australia than at
GM's other plants in Asia, he said, and that gap would have to
shrink with the help of government assistance and further
cost-cutting in order to keep the operations open.
He praised the U.S. government's decision to bail out car
makers during the global financial crisis, saying that had
spurred the industry's resurgence, and said as the No.2 car
brand in Australia, Holden wanted to continue making cars here.
"The budgetary cost of losing this industry would dwarf the
cost of keeping it," he said.
Devereux declined to say how much assistance the company had
sought from the government, but the Labor opposition's industry
spokesman Kim Carr has said Holden would keep its plants open if
it received A$150 million ($136 million) a year.
Even with government support, Devereux said Holden would
look to cut the local components used in its flagship Commodore
cars beyond 2016 to around 25 to 30 percent from 50 percent of
the vehicle currently.
Holden, which claims a 10 percent share of the Australian
market, posted a A$153 million loss in 2012. It employs nearly
4,000 people.