Dec 11 General Motors Co said it would
end vehicle and engine manufacturing in Australia by the end of
2017, dealing a severe blow to the country's auto sector.
"As part of its ongoing actions to decisively address the
performance of its global operations, General Motors today
announced it would transition to a national sales company in
Australia and New Zealand," the company said in a statement
dated Dec. 10 and received on Wednesday Asia-Pacific time.
The announcement came only one day after the head of GM's
Holden unit said in Melbourne that the automaker had made no
decision on whether to stop making cars in Australia after 2016
and would need more assistance from the Australian government to
survive long term.
There have been widespread concerns that an exit by GM
Holden would be followed by Toyota Motor Co, causing a
collapse of the entire domestic industry, supporting more than
40,000 workers and 150 supplier companies.