SYDNEY Feb 7 Two neighbouring farmers, a field
of canola and a gust of wind are at the centre of a landmark
court case in Australia that could have consequences for the
controversial growing of genetically modified crops in the
country.
Steve Marsh is suing former childhood friend Michael Baxter
after harvested seed heads from Baxter's genetically modified
canola crop blew onto Marsh's farm in the state of Western
Australia, court documents said, contaminating land used for his
organic oat and wheat crops.
Marsh, stripped of his organic certification and export
licence for his oats, is claiming unspecified damages for loss
of income in the civil negligence case, which opens on Monday in
the West Australian Supreme Court.
It is the first time in Australia one farmer has sued
another for negligence over contamination of organic crops by
genetically modified organisms (GMO) and will set a precedent
for future cases, lawyers said.
The case also illustrates the challenge Australia faces
developing its agribusiness sector as it looks to become a "food
bowl" for Asia amid rapidly growing demand for everything from
grains to beef.
"People around the world are going to be looking at this,"
said Michael Blakeney, a law professor at the University of
Western Australia who does advisory work for the United Nations
Food and Agricultural Organization. "It is testing whether a GMO
farmer has a duty of care to a neighbour that's growing organic
crops not to contaminate them."
Baxter's lawyer, Brian Bradley, declined to comment ahead of
the trial, which is expected to last three weeks. Marsh and
Baxter both declined to speak to Reuters. The former friends
have not spoken to each other since the row erupted, local media
have reported.
Baxter bought the seeds from Monsanto Co, the
world's largest seed company.
After getting legal advice, Marsh opted not to sue the U.S.
firm because of a non-liability contract Monsanto signs with all
farmers who buy its seeds, said Scott Kinnear, director of the
Safe Food Foundation, an organic farming advocacy group
collecting donations to help fund Marsh's suit.
The case is likely to lead to regulations outlining
boundaries between farms producing genetically modified crops
and organic farms, lawyers and agribusiness experts said,
potentially reducing the land available for cultivation. It
could also change Australia's unique zero tolerance status for
contamination of organic crops, they said.
Unlike the United States, the European Union and Japan,
which allow trace amounts of GMO in organic foods in
acknowledgement of contamination by wind or pollen transfer,
Australia maintains a zero threshold.
"If the organic people don't win the case, there will be a
lot of pressure brought to bear for a change to the organic
standard and that might remove some of the difficulties of
co-existence," said Joe Lederman, managing principle at
FoodLegal, a Melbourne law firm specialising in food and
agribusiness, which has represented both businesses and farmers
in the past.
ILL WIND
Kojonup, a wheat and sheep district some 250 km (156 miles)
south of the West Australia state capital Perth, is a quiet,
tight-knit community of farmers.
But the case brought by Marsh, 49, is splitting loyalties in
the pastoral area where many farmers have turned to cutting-edge
GMO production.
GMO critics say the spread of genetically modified crops
hurts the environment, most notably by fostering
herbicide-resistant weeds, and that food made with the crops can
harm humans. Proponents say the crops are proven safe and that
the proper use of the chemicals associated with the crops by
farmers can mitigate environmental problems.
Marsh's decision to sue Baxter, 48, has garnered support
from celebrity chefs and gardeners. Law firm Slater and Gordon
is working pro bono, on the basis the case has broad public
interest.
"We believe it's his right to be able to farm GM-free and
have a degree of protection," said Kinnear, whose
Melbourne-based group is collecting money for Marsh's other
expenses, such as payments to experts and travel costs.
Marsh's lawsuit alleges that harvested seed heads from
Monsanto's laboratory-created Roundup Ready canola seed blew
from Baxter's property across a dirt lane and over a boundary
fence in November 2010, re-germinating on Marsh's land in
January 2011.
Canola is grown for its seed, which is crushed for the oil
used in margarine, cooking oils, salad oils and edible oil
blends.
After an inspection by the National Association for
Sustainable Agriculture Australia (NASAA), a certifying agency
for the government-backed regulator Standards Australia, Marsh
lost organic status for produce from 70 percent of his farm.
In the other corner, the Pastoralists and Graziers
Association of Western Australia is giving financial support to
Baxter.
"This is nothing more than anti-GM publicity," said
PGA Western Graingrowers chairman John Snooke, who is also
acting as a spokesman for Baxter. "Michael and PGA of Western
Australia both believe in the farmers right to choose what he
grows."
MONSANTO SAYS SITUATION REGRETTABLE
An interim ruling from the Supreme Court allowed Baxter to
go ahead with his 2013 GMO canola crop, provided he harvest by a
more direct method than the so-called swathing that led to the
alleged contamination.
Monsanto declined to comment on whether it was giving
financial assistance to Baxter for the legal action, an
accusation leveled by Marsh's supporters, saying only it was not
a party to the case.
Its non-liability contracts were made to "ensure that
growers comply with the agreed use of our products, industry
stewardship standards and regulatory requirements", Adam Blight,
a Monsanto spokesman in Australia, said by email.
Monsanto was not making any preparations in light of the
possible outcomes of the case, he said.
"This is a regrettable situation and it has been a difficult
case for the farmers and communities involved," Blight added.
Organic farmers see the threat from the hearing on two
fronts.
In the event Standards Australia does not change its zero
tolerance policy, farmers risk losing organic certification due
to contamination, particularly as GMO production increases.
Alternatively, an easing of the policy would result in
Australia losing its position on world markets as a strict
organic producer as demand for GMO-free food increases around
the world, particularly in Asia.
Demand for safe and nutritious food is forecast to soar
across Asia over the next five years, with consumer spending
predicted by the Economist Intelligence Unit to rise to $3.7
trillion from $2.8 trillion in 2012.
Yet laws governing GMO production and contamination are
opaque, varying from Australian state to state and crop to crop.
Confusing matters further, there are no regulations on
buffer zones between GMO and organic crops, with Standards
Australia recommending a minimum of 15 metres, compared with the
5 metre minimum recommended by Monsanto.
Lederman from FoodLegal said the case was likely to result
in more formal and homogenous regulations on buffer zones.
In the United States, where more biotech crops are grown
than anywhere else in the world, rising cases of contamination
by GMO crops led the Organic Seed Growers and Trade Association
to last week issue new guidelines and protective practices for
organic growers.
Those cases have centered around the issue of intellectual
property and involved Monsanto directly, rather than the farmer
vs farmer negligence issue in the Australian case.
Monsanto has routinely sued U.S. farmers who it says
intentionally plant its biotech seeds without paying for the
technology.
As those cases have increased in number, the U.S. organic
association sought pre-emptive protection for farmers whose
fields were inadvertently contaminated with crops containing the
company's genetic modifications.
But legal action by the association to try to force Monsanto
to issue a "blanket covenant" to promise not to sue for
inadvertent contamination was rejected last month by the U.S.
Supreme Court, allowing the company to continue to bring
lawsuits on a case-by-case basis.