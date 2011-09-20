Sept 20 Australia's first physical bullion
exchange, an over-the-counter (OTC) spot market for gold, silver
and platinum, will begin operations Oct 4, the Australian
Bullion Exchange (ABX) said in a statement on Tuesday.
Bullion would be bought and sold on the exchange through
listed brokers, it said, adding it was targeting a number of
large financial institutions to register as members.
"Australia is the second-largest gold producer in the world;
we should have a globally recognised exchange to accompany this
position," said Thomas Coughlin, CEO of the ABX.
Market pricing will be based on real-time international
interbank spot bullion markets in nine different currencies,
eliminating pricing risk and providing transparency, it said.
The ABX will also offer custodial services for investors who
do not want to store bullion.
The exchange said it had adopted the London Bullion Market
Association (LBMA) principles for assessing bullion.
(Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)