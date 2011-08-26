(Repeats story issued on Thursday with no changes to text)
* Whole new gold rush in Australia
* Panners join miners in quest for bullion
* Hedging taboo as miners seek full exposure to upside
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Aug 25 On his days off, Cordell Kent
drives with his family about an hour into the eastern Australian
countryside, lays out a picnic blanket and then joins hundreds
of other families panning for gold in hopes of striking it rich.
Heavy rains last year in the Ballarat gold fields that
rinsed more nuggets and gold dust through the river systems,
coupled with a meteoric rise in bullion to record prices, are
putting fresh polish on a practice dating back to the Roman
Empire.
"We're seeing a whole new gold rush now around Ballarat, one
where people are cashing in and making real money at very little
cost," says Kent, who sells do-it-yourself mining equipment when
he's not panning.
A 35 percent surge in gold to a record high above $1,900 an
ounce this year, outpacing an 11 percent gain for a broader
commodities index , has triggered the gold frenzy.
The vast majority of the 268 tonnes of gold found last year
in Australia was by mining companies with headquarters overseas
or on the western coast in Perth.
Next year's take from Australia could be even higher by as
much as 10 tonnes, or 9.6 million ounces, according to the
Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and
Sciences .
Even so, that falls short of the bumper 314 tonnes of gold
mined in Australia in 1997.
Bullion this week traded above $1,900 an ounce for the first
time, and although it pulled back to $1,750 an ounce, is still
heading for its eleventh consecutive year of gains.
Kent doubts a price correction would deter prospecting.
He says panners, including his 15-year-old son, can find
hundreds, or even thousands of dollars worth of gold. Some, he
claims, have found nuggets weighing up to four ounces.
What many consider the largest nugget ever found, dubbed
"The Welcome Stranger", was dug up in Ballarat in 1869 and
weighed 2,283 ounces.
Panners submerge their pans in moving water to capture
sediment, sorting the gold from the gravel and other material.
As gold is much denser than rock, it quickly settles to the
bottom of the pan.
MAKING HAY
Australia is the world's second-largest gold producing
nation behind China. Its western gold fields are home to more
millionaires per capita then anywhere else in the Southern
Hemisphere.
Even a young Herbert Hoover tried his luck in Australia,
working as a metallurgist for gold mines in the west before
returning to America and being elected the 31st U.S. president.
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd's Tropicana mine, under
development at a cost of $700 million, is the top major
Australian gold discovery of the past decade and is expected to
produce about 480,000 ounces of gold a year.
"Now is the time to make hay and the mining companies know
it," says Keith Goode, director of Eagle Mining Research in
Sydney. "These things go in cycles."
Integra Mining expects to mine 100,000 ounces of
gold this year from virtually nothing a year ago to maximise
gold sales at higher prices.
One of Australia's biggest gold producers, Melbourne-based
Newcrest Mining , this week posted a 36 percent rise in
underlying annual profit thanks to higher gold prices. This
year, Newcrest Chief Executive Greg Robinson has vowed to dig
deeper and produce up to 2.925 million ounces of gold, up from
2.53 million ounces in the 2011/12financial year.
Even in Australia, regarded as an economy insulated from
much of the economic and social turbulence occurring elsewhere,
gold holds more appeal for investors over stocks.
Since August 2006 the gold price in Australian dollars has
outpaced the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Gold index by more than 300
percent.
Investors in droves have sought a refuge in bullion from a
stock market meltdown, fears about sovereign debts in Europe and
the United States and worries about a recession.
"The world economic and political issues are supporting a
very strong gold price," says Newcrest's Robinson.
MINERS CHOOSE GOLD
Perth company Emergent Resources has put its plans to
exploit iron ore deposits in the far west outback on hold to dig
for gold.
Another Perth-based company, Norton Gold Fields ,
made a A$13.1 million profit this year after losing A$32.8
million last year, thanks to strong gold prices, and now expects
even better profits next year as it turns up production.
"Our balance sheet is much stronger than a year ago and will
continue to improve as we reduce our debt levels," Norton
Managing Director Andre Labuschange said.
The company still owes about A$65 million under a hedging
arrangement with the now-defunct Lehman Brothers bank but plans
to make a voluntary repayment next month, bringing the
outstanding amount to about A$50 million, he said
Hedging of gold -- selling ounces to be mined at a later
date for a fixed forward price -- a relic of the 1990's when
gold sold for as little as $253 an ounce -- is now taboo for
many mining companies, whose shareholders want as much exposure
as they can get to any upside in bullion.
Globally, only 5.1 million ounces of gold were hedged in the
first quarter, according to a tally by ABN Amro, out of forecast
production this year of around 76 million ounces.
SELLING FAMILY JEWELS
It's not just mining companies and people with pans and
shovels targeting gold.
Jerry Zheng, a mobile phone salesman in Sydney, said he
recently paid A$38,000 for a machine to analyse the gold content
of jewellery after setting up a retail gold buying business.
Zheng said business is brisk and that enough people are
willing to sell everything from family heirlooms to objects of
desire from loves long lost at today's prices to warrant the
small profit he makes on each transaction.
"We don't have any problem selling what we buy to refineries
to melt down and resell as pure gold," Zheng said.
At $1,900 an ounce, Zheng said his profit on an ounce was
around $38.
Zheng will also pay a 10 percent commission to anyone who
hosts a party where neighbours are encouraged to sell their gold
jewellery to his company.
"We haven't had too much success with gold parties yet, but
we are trying," Zheng said. "People are slowly understanding
they can make money from gold."
(Editing by Ed Davies and Michael Urquhart)