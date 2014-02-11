UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Feb 12 Shares in Australia's Goodman Fielder fell as much as 8.1 percent to touch 2-month lows on Wednesday after the food company reported a first half loss of A$65 million.
The company said its "near term outlook remains challenging". Shares in Goodman Fielder were down 8 percent at 0020 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources