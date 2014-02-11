SYDNEY Feb 12 Shares in Australia's Goodman Fielder fell as much as 8.1 percent to touch 2-month lows on Wednesday after the food company reported a first half loss of A$65 million.

The company said its "near term outlook remains challenging". Shares in Goodman Fielder were down 8 percent at 0020 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)