CANBERRA Nov 22 Australia released draft
revisions to tax laws on Thursday, which it said were designed
to stop big firms, including the local arm of Google,
from shifting their income to countries such as Holland or
Ireland where the tax rates are lower.
The move is in line with a push by Britain and Germany who
want the G20 group of nations to make multinational companies
pay their "fair share" of taxes, following reports of large
firms exploiting loopholes to shift taxation of their income
away from where they are generated.
Australia's Assistant Treasurer David Bradbury said the tax
laws were being revised to ensure that companies pay tax on
profits made in the country, citing the case of Google
Australia.
"While the day-to-day dealings of Australian firms
advertising on Google might be with Google Australia, under the
fine print of contracts Australian firms sign with Google, they
are actually buying their advertising from an Irish subsidiary
of Google," Bradbury said in a speech to accountants in Sydney.
"It is then argued that the source of this income - and
therefore the taxing rights under our tax treaty - would be with
Ireland rather than Australia."
Australia's company tax rate is 30 percent, compared to
Ireland's rate of 12.5 percent.
Google Australia would not comment directly on Bradbury's
comments, but said it complied with all local tax laws.
"We make a significant contribution to Australia's economy
by helping thousands of businesses grow online, providing
services to millions of Australians at no cost, as well as
employing 650 people locally," a Google spokesperson said in a
statement.
"We abide by all Australian tax laws."
Bradbury said Google's tax structures involved complicated
royalty payments to a Dutch subsidiary which is paid back to
another holding company controlled in Bermuda, where there is no
corporate tax.
"The profits from the sale of advertising to an Australian
firm then sit in a tax-free jurisdiction - possibly
indefinitely," Bradbury said.
In October, a Reuters report showed Starbucks had
legally lowered its UK tax bill with inter-company loans, paying
royalty fees to foreign subsidiaries and allocating money made
in the UK to other units in so-called "transfer pricing".
In other recent reports, companies including Apple
have come under scrutiny for their approach to paying taxes.