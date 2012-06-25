(Adds background)
SYDNEY, June 26 Australian property trust GPT
Group said on Tuesday it had sold its stakes in two
shopping malls for A$551.2 million ($550.4 million) to its
unlisted wholesale fund, and added it may use the proceeds to
buy industrial assets.
GPT, which has been selling assets to free up capital and
re-invest, said the transaction would be marginally accretive to
earnings per security in 2012.
"Potential uses of the capital include selective
acquisitions and developments in logistics and business park
assets in line with our strategy to increase GPT's exposure to
the industrial sector," chief executive Michael Cameron said in
a statement.
Under the deal, GPT sold 50 percent of Casuarina Square
Shopping Centre in Darwin for A$229.7 million and its 50 percent
share in the Westfield Shopping Centre at Woden in the
Australian Capital Territory for A$321.5 million to the GPT
Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund.
On Monday, GPT said it had decided to retain its 50 percent
share in the MLC Centre, an office tower in Sydney's prime
business district. GPT said the asset was better suited to
remain in its portfolio because of the sale complexity created
by the size of the asset, and by current facade remediation
work.
($1 = 1.0015 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Richard Pullin)