SYDNEY Oct 19 A large block of shares in Australian bulk grain handler Graincorp crossed in pre-market trade on Friday at a 33 percent premium to Thursday's close, according to stock exchange data.

Two lines of 22.8 million shares in Graincorp worth A$268 million ($278 million) changed hands at A$11.75 a share.

Graincorp, which has a market value of around A$2 billion, has been considered as a takeover target. The company in August announced plans to buy two food oil businesses for a combined A$472 million ($490 million) to create the country's largest edible oil processor.

The company was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 0.9632 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)