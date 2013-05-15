SYDNEY May 16 Australia's GrainCorp,
which is being taken over by U.S. agribusiness giant Archer
Daniels Midland Co, posted an 11 percent fall in
adjusted first-half profit on the back of a smaller grain
harvest from Australia's east coast.
GrainCorp, the largest bulk grain handler on the Australian
east coast, said its net profit was A$109 million ($108 million)
versus A$122 million a year ago. The figure did not include
A$20.3 million in one-off charges, mostly costs associated with
its response to the ADM takeover and its purchase of oil seeds
businesses.
The earnings are GrainCorp's first since accepting a A$3
billion takeover offer from Archer Daniels Midland Co in April.
ADM said on May 2 that it had completed its due diligence
and would proceed with the deal, though both companies expect
regulatory approval delays. The offer price included an extra
payment for shareholders from October to reflect an expected
delay in approval from China's Ministry of Commerce.
The ADM purchase of GrainCorp requires Chinese regulatory
approval because of the Australian grain handler's ownership of
the bulk liquid port terminal in Shanghai, China.
Wheat production during the current marketing year has got
off to a slow start after dry weather delayed plantings in the
world's second-largest exporter.