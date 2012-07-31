MELBOURNE, July 31 Australian banks will step up to fill the gap in financing agricultural firms in Asia left by the withdrawal of European banks from the region, the deputy chief of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said.

"For companies that are focused in our region, I would say, absolutely," the local banks will step in, Graham Hodges, ANZ's deputy chief executive told a grains conference in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Several European banks have pulled back on lending in the region as they seek to preserve capital and focus on the crisis at home.

The big global agricultural firms expect financiers to work across border and although Australian banks would be unlikely to step into other regions such as Latin America, Asia provided plenty of opportunities, Hodges said.

Canadian banks were likely to take up some of the slack for day-to-day agricultural financing, he added.

ANZ had recently closed its largest single lending facility of A$750 million ($786.86 million) for an agricultural client, Hodges said, and agricultural firms could also benefit from easier access to bank financing as the gloss comes off Australia's mining boom.

