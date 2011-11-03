* MF Global collapse sidelines Australian grain futures
* Only 130 ASX grain contracts traded on Wednesday vs
average daily volume of 1,800
* Liquidity key to success of Australian ag futures market
* Major players needed to fill hole left by MF Global's
demise
By Bruce Hextall
SYDNEY, Nov 3 The collapse of U.S. futures
broker MF Global Holdings Ltd has tarnished Australia's
fledgling grain futures market, just as bourse operator ASX
was attempting to entice fresh international players
into the market, traders said.
Risk management firms are sitting on the sidelines after
encouraging their clients to use the contracts to manage risk.
MF Global's Australian unit had been the market-maker,
providing the trading volumes needed to give farmers, exporters,
domestic end-users, and traders confidence that they could move
in and out of the market when they wanted.
"MF Global provided much-needed liquidity to the market
,which is very important for its development, so that's the big
issue," said Jonathan Barratt, head of Sydney-based Commodity
Broking Services.
The ASX re-opened its agricultural futures trading platform
on Wednesday after suspending trading following MF Global's
collapse on Monday.
TRADING THIN
Trading has been thin as traders fear a crisis of confidence
due to MF Global's Australian unit being placed under
administration and positions it held for clients frozen.
"Most of the Australian grain trade will have some exposure
there and they can't move their positions," said Adam Davis, a
senior trader at Merricks Capital in Melbourne.
"When you have so much uncertainty around these things there
it just destroys people's confidence in exchanges," said Davis.
He added a lack of a local futures hedge also destroyed
liquidity in the cash market.
Only 130 ASX grain contracts traded on Wednesday compared
with an average daily volume of around 1,800.
New York-listed MF Global, which traces its origins back
230 years to a London sugar trading business, applied for
bankruptcy protection on Monday after misplaced bets on European
sovereign debts.
Its Australian operations, which included highly leveraged
contracts-for-difference (CFD) products as well as trading in
agricultural futures, are now being administered by accountancy
firm Deloitte.
A Deloitte spokeswoman said the firm was working on the
issues impacting on the market but was not yet in a position to
comment further.
MF GLOBAL NOT ONLY GAME IN TOWN
Barratt stressed there was nothing wrong with the Australian
operations and said the Sydney-based futures team had a solid
reputation as competent traders keen to see the ASX agricultural
futures platform develop.
"MF Global did a good job here but the problem is now
some-one needs to step in to fill the hole that has been
created," he said.
"Taking MF Global out of the equation means it is going to
take a long time to get comfortable using ASX futures again
unless there is market liquidity," Barratt added.
Still, MF Global wasn't the only game in town.
Firms such as U.S. risk manager INTL FCStone were already
stepping up their Australian futures trading and are set to win
additional business from the MF Global client base as confidence
returns.
"I don't see MF Global's demise as a big issue as its
clients will be picked up by other firms -- it is a hiccup
rather than a disaster," said Ole Houe, a partner in Advance
Trading Australasia.
Advance Trading has just hung out its sign in the Australian
grains market, having snared a handful of experienced grain
brokers.
Houe said the ASX moving its grain futures to a more
efficient trading platform and introducing 24-hour trading on
Oct. 23 was more significant than MF Global's demise because it
would allow overseas players to trade ASX grain futures.
"New liquidity is likely to come from firms like JP Morgan
, Newedge and Deutsche Bank -- these were
guys who were ready to step in and improve liquidity as soon as
they could trade around the clock on the screen," said Houe,
adding the old, manual ASX platform made trading cumbersome.
Apart from ASX futures, there are plenty of alternatives to
manage risk available to grain growers and traders, according to
Mike Chaseling, deputy chairman of Australian grain exporter
Emerald Group.
"Obviously MF Global had a reasonable presence in the market
place, so while its collapse doesn't do overall market
confidence any good, there are other tools available other than
the ASX," said Chaseling.
"We suspect that the liquidity will increase with the move
to ASX 24 and become more balanced in terms of participation,
but there's other markets that can be used, including U.S.
futures exchanges, also European markets," he said.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing
by Ed Davies)