(Repeats to send to additional clients)
* Group says risk of spills, groundings likely to increase
* Coal groups say Great Barrier Reef's health a priority
* Australian Coal Assn: Not all proposed expansions likely
PERTH, March 1 Australia's rapid expansion
of coal ports in the next decade will threaten the Great Barrier
Reef as increased ship traffic, port infrastructure and dredging
put pressure on the world's largest coral reef, Greenpeace said
on Thursday.
Coal is one of Australia's top export earners, and the Great
Barrier Reef sits off the coast of the eastern state of
Queensland, the country's largest coal-producer.
"The creation of mega mines in central Queensland, the
accompanying export infrastructure and increases in shipping
traffic, as well as the burning of the coal they produce, place
an incredible burden on Australia's Great Barrier Reef," the
environmental group said in a report.
The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, one of Australia's main
tourist attractions, runs along most of Queensland's coast and
is adjacent to some of Australia's largest coal ports.
Port expansion on the Queensland coast could take coal
export capacity from 257 million tonnes now to 944 tonnes by
2020, Greenpeace said.
With the coming expansions, as many as 10,000 coal ships per
year -- or more than one an hour -- could make their way through
the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area by 2020, up 480
percent from 1,722 ships in 2011, according to the group.
"More ships mean more pollution, more spills, more
groundings and more collisions," Greenpeace said.
In 2010, a Chinese coal ship, the Shen Neng 1, ran aground
on the reef and damaged part of it.
Increased coal use also poses a threat to the reef because
high carbon emissions contribute to climate change, Greenpeace
said.
UNESCO DELEGATION
Although Australia recently passed a carbon tax of $23 per
tonne that will kick in July 2012 with the aim of reducing
fossil fuel use and emissions, the country exports the majority
of its coal to Asian customers.
The Greenpeace report comes ahead of a visit this month by a
delegation from UNESCO, which designated the reef a world
heritage site in 1981.
UNESCO has expressed concern about the impact of the booming
liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry's impact and is visiting
the area to examine plans for several industrial developments.
Last month, the government said it would carry out a
comprehensive assessment of development pressure on reef, which
it will discuss with the UNESCO delegation.
The Australian Coal Association said it was unlikely that
all the proposed coal port expansions would take place.
"The Greenpeace forecast assumes that every single proposal
will come to project fruition. This is simply inconsistent with
historical experience," association chief executive officer
Nikki Williams said in a statement.
The association also said the reef was covered by a vessel
tracking system which was not in place when the Shen Neng ran
aground in 2010.
"The Australian coal industry shares Greenpeace's concern
about the need to preserve the globally iconic Great Barrier
Reef ... any incident that impacts the reef is totally
unacceptable," Williams said.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Robert Birsel)