* Investors shied away from target valuation

* Would have been Australia's biggest IPO so far this year

* Cart Holt Harvey also delayed IPO this week (Recasts with Greenstone comment, adds details on IPO market)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, June 10 South African insurer Hollard Group has pulled a listing of Australian unit Greenstone that sought to raise almost A$1 billion ($770 million), unable to attain the valuations it wanted in an IPO market that has weakened sharply after a record 2014.

The offering would have been Australia's biggest flotation so far this year and is the second to be shelved this week after New Zealand wood products firm Carter Holt Harvey (CHH) delayed a $713 million dual listing in New Zealand and Australia.

Total money raised by Australian IPOs tumbled to $327 million in the first quarter of 2015 from $7.5 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. The average issue size fell to $30 million from $270 million over the same period, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Greenstone said in a statement that "an acceptable valuation for both Greenstone's owners and potential investors was not able to be achieved."

It has suspended the listing indefinitely. Final pricing had been due to be determined later this week and its market debut had been slated for June 16.

Goldman Sachs, Macquarie Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan worked on the issue.

CHH said on Tuesday it was delaying its IPO due to uncertainty about the earnings outlook of its Australian timber business that made it difficult to finalise forecasts.

The Australian newspaper reported, though, that Australian retail giant Wesfarmers Ltd was considering making an offer for CHH's New Zealand building supplies stores to add to the Bunnings chain it operates in the country. CHH had no comment on the report.

($1 = 1.3023 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)