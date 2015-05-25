SYDNEY May 25 South African-owned insurer Hollard Group hopes to raise nearly A$1 billion ($783 million) by listing its Australian unit Greenstone Pty Ltd, a source working on the sale told Reuters, in what is set to be Australia's biggest initial public offering of 2015.

Greenstone, which sells life and pet insurance, filed a prospectus with Australian authorities on Monday outlining plans to sell about 58 percent of the company for between A$2.00 and A$2.50 per share, said the source who declined to be identified as the offer details had not been formally disclosed.

That would give the company a market capitalisation of up to A$1.7 billion, the source added.

($1 = 1.2778 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)