MELBOURNE Jan 20 GVK Hancock has appointed a
Rio Tinto veteran as its chief executive, as the company's joint
owners India's GVK conglomerate and Australian billionaire Gina
Rinehart push to line up funding for their $10 billion Alpha
coal mine, rail and port project.
GVK Hancock named Darren Yeates as its new boss, replacing
Paul Mulder, who was on loan from Rinehart's privately held
Hancock Prospecting and has led the project over the past six
years.
GVK Hancock is developing the Alpha and Kevin's
Corner projects in the Galilee Basin in Australia's Queensland
state, where weak coal prices have stalled several projects that
need billions of dollars to build rail lines to the nearest port
500 kilometres (310 miles) away.
However compared with mines proposed by India's Adani
Enterprises and billionaire Clive Palmer's Waratah
Coal, among others, GVK Hancock's projects are the most
advanced, having won final environmental approval last December.
"My immediate focus will be on continuing to build on the
significant progress achieved to date and on driving a clear
path forward to project delivery," Yeates said in a statement.
The company said last August it aims to start construction
on the 32 million tonnes a year Alpha mine, 79 percent owned by
GVK and 21 percent owned by Hancock Prospecting, this year,
targeting first production in early 2017.
GVK also wants to start building the Kevin's Corner mine in
2015 and start producing there in 2018.
Yeates, who was acting managing director of Rio Tinto Coal
Australia until last year, was not available to comment further.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)