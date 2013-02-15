MELBOURNE Feb 15 A former executive of Hanlong
Mining Investment Pty Ltd was sentenced to two years and three
months in jail by an Australian court on Friday for insider
trading, Australia's securities regulator said.
Bo Shi Zhu, who was also known as Calvin Zhu, pleaded guilty
to three counts of insider trading, the Australian Securities
and Investments Commission said.
Zhu was a former Hanlong Mining Investment Pty Ltd (Hanlong
Mining) vice-president. The charges stem from his time at
Hanlong, as well as Caliburn Partnership and Credit Suisse
Management (Australia) between 2006 and 2011, the regulator
said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jeremy6 Laurence)