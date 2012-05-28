(Corrects housing to building in headline)
MELBOURNE May 28 Australian engineering company
Hastie Group said on Monday it has appointed voluntary
administrators after recapitalisation talks stalled over an
"accounting irregularity", in a case that also highlights
tougher times for the nation's construction sector.
In Australia's two-speed economy, non-mining sectors of the
economy are struggling even as miners are looking to import
migrant workers to meet chronic labour shortages in the
country's far north and west.
The Reserve Bank has said that more jobs may be lost in
sectors such as manufacturing, retail and residential
construction due to strength in the Australian dollar and a weak
outlook for the housing sector.
The collapse of Hastie, which employs 7,000 people and which
provides refrigeration and air conditioning services for the
building industry, is also likely to hurt its lenders and
private equity firm Lazard which holds a 25 percent stake.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Monday that
Australia's four biggest banks would face writedowns totalling
almost A$250 million ($245 million), with Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group believed to be owed A$150 million
of that.
Its other lenders include the Commonwealth Bank,
National Australia Bank and Westpac.
Lazard holds its stake in Hastie after taking part in a
recapitalisation last year that included an issue of A$160
million in new shares.
If administrators do not reach an agreement with creditors,
they will embark on steps to wind up the business.
Hastie reported on Friday a A$20 million "accounting
irregularity", saying that an initial investigation showed an
employee had falsified accounts to meet profit forecasts.
Hastie and its 44 subsidiaries, which were all placed under
administration, and provides technical and engineering services
in Australia, Britain, Ireland and the Middle East.
Hastie posted a loss of A$149 million in the six months to
December and its share price has tumbled from A$9 last year to
A$0.16 before the shares were suspended in April.
