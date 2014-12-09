SYDNEY Dec 9 The Australian government has
ditched plans to charge patients a blanket fee to see their
doctor, a major backflip for Prime Minister Tony Abbott in his
attempts to chip away at universal healthcare to pay off state
debts.
Abbott said on Tuesday the A$7 "co-payment" fee will be
scrapped. Instead, adults can be charged a A$5 fee at the
discretion of the doctor. Children, the elderly and those on
state allowances will be exempt.
The plans for the co-payment had been heavily criticised by
the government's political opponents and many in the healthcare
system since they were flagged in May, amid worries Australia
was moving toward a U.S.-style healthcare system. The government
did not have enough support to get the fee through the upper
house of parliament.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)