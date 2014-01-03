* Heatwave bakes central, northern Australia
* 2013 hottest year recorded in Australia
* Farmers slaughtering cattle, heatwave health warnings
By Matt Siegel and Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Jan 3 A searing heatwave is baking
central and northern Australia, piling more misery on
drought-hit cattle farmers who have been slaughtering livestock
as Australia sweltered through the hottest year on record in
2013.
Temperatures have topped 40 degrees Celsius (104
Fahrenheit)in large parts of Australia's key agricultural
regions for most of the past week, with the mercury topping 48
degrees Celsius in the central west Queensland town of
Birdsville.
The heatwave is moving east across Australia, prompting
health warnings on Friday in some of the country's biggest
cities and firefighters were already battling bushfires.
But it is in the outback that soaring temperatures have had
the most devastating impact, especially on cattle farmers in
Queensland, which accounts for about 50 percent on the national
herd.
"Water supplies are fast diminishing and whatever feed
supplies that were left are cooking off to the point where there
won't be any left," said Charles Burke, a beef farmer and chief
executive of Agforce, a Queensland cattle industry group.
"This drought is shaping to be an absolute disaster."
Monsoon rains in Australia's north failed last summer and
the entire continent endured its hottest year since records
began in 1910, the Bureau of Meteorology said on Friday.
Average temperatures were 1.2 degree Celsius above the
long-term average of 21.8 degree Celsius, breaking the previous
record set in 2005.
"The new record high calendar year temperature averaged
across Australia is remarkable because it occurred not in an El
Niño year, but a normal year," David Karoly, a climate scientist
from the School of Earth Sciences, University of Melbourne, said
in an emailed statement.
The El Nino weather pattern is a warming of ocean surface
temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific and usually
brings hot, dry, and often drought conditions to Australia.
FRIED EGGS AND THIRSTY FLIES
In the remote town of Marree, 700 kms (435 miles) north of
Adelaide in South Australia, one resident tested the folklore
that you can fry an egg on the road during an outback heatwave.
"You hear stories of people frying an egg on a shovel, so we
set up a shovel this morning out the front and sure enough we've
got an egg there that's slowly frying away," publican Phil
Turner told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
"So yep, we fried an egg on a shovel."
Faced with such tough conditions, farmers are being forced
to slaughter more cattle in the current 2013/14 season.
Australia's cattle herd will fall to 25 million head during
the 2013/14 season, the lowest since the 2009/10 season, due to
increased slaughtering, the Australian Bureau of Agriculture and
Resource Economics and Sciences said.
"Even the flies are sticking close to the house ... thanks
to the air-conditioner coming out the windows," said Jo Fogarty
from Lucy Creek cattle station in the Northern Territory.
"(We are) leaving sprinklers on for the dogs and birds at
the moment. We are quite lucky we have got a good supply of
water at the homestead," Fogarty told local media.
Australia is the world's third largest beef exporter, with
sales during the 2013/14 season tipped to reach A$5.4 billion
($4.82 billion).
Should Australian farmers continue to send cattle to
slaughter due to the heatwave, future exports could fall as
farmers eventually rebuild stocks when conditions improve.
The soaring temperatures have also renewed focus on climate
change policy in Australia under the new government.
While Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has said he
accepts the reality of climate change, he abolished the
country's Climate Change Commission in September, and rejected
any link that global warming was responsible for a series of
bushfires across New South Wales state in October.
One of Abbott's major policies is to overturn the previous
government's carbon tax, which was aimed at reducing greenhouse
gas emissions in an effort to tackle climate change.
"On the science perspective, which is the basis for taking
action, you're getting very very mixed messages from this
government," Will Steffen, an adjunct professor at The
Australian National University, said in an interview.
"I think the first challenge needs to be absolutely clear
and consistent messaging from this new government that they
understand the science, they accept the science, they accept the
risk and they accept the lead to take vigorous and decisive
action in getting emissions down."
(Editing by Michael Perry)