SYDNEY Jan 16 Australia can expect even longer
and hotter heat waves than the one now scorching wide swathes of
the country, a climate research group said on Thursday, raising
questions about its long-term position as an agricultural
powerhouse.
A blistering heat wave has settled over Australia's south
and southeast for nearly a week, with soaring temperatures
causing worry after players and fans alike collapsed at the
Australian Open Tennis Tournament in Melbourne.
Temperatures on Thursday continued to rise, with the mercury
in Melbourne set to tick over at 44 Celsius (111 Fahrenheit),
two degrees higher than Wednesday when one player, Canadian
Frank Dancevic, hallucinated the cartoon dog Snoopy before
fainting during a match.
Adelaide's expected 46C, though, will earn the distinction
of being the world's hottest city on Thursday, according to the
U.N. World Meteorological Organisation.
The privately run Climate Council, which includes former
members of a government-funded climate change watchdog shut by
Prime Minister Tony Abbott's conservative government last year,
warned in a report that Australia had only begun to feel the
impact of climate change.
The heat wave, says the report's author, Will Steffen,
follows the felling of a host of temperature records in 2013,
including the hottest year on record.
"Australia has always had hot weather. However, climate
change is loading the dice toward more extreme hot weather,"
Steffen said.
Prolonged heat waves would threaten Australia's agricultural
production and undermine its policy of being the "food bowl of
Asia", analysts said.
"It will be much harder to maintain production if you have
such extreme weather events," said Paul Deane, senior
agricultural economist at ANZ Bank.
"Higher temperatures tends to lead to more evaporation of
any rain, all of sudden the water availability for crops is
reduced, which will have a big impact on crops like wheat and
sugar."
MORE CATTLE GO TO MARKET
Australia is the world's second largest wheat exporter and
the third largest raw sugar exporter.
While the wheat harvest is now complete for the 2013/14
season, saving broadacre farmers from the brunt of the current
heat-wave, livestock farmers across the east coast are
struggling.
Benchmark Australian beef prices, the Eastern Young Cattle
Indicator, have fallen almost 10 percent in the last month as
farmers, struggling to find sufficient water and food for
animals, send increased numbers to slaughter.
Australia's cattle herd will fall to 25 million head during
the 2013/14 season, the lowest since the 2009/10 season, due to
increased slaughtering, the Australian Bureau of Agriculture and
Resource Economics and Sciences said in December.
Australia, the world's third largest beef exporter, is
forecast to sell 1.085 million tonnes in the current season,
buoyed by increased slaughter rates and strong Chinese demand.
Australia must invest in greater research to understand how
the intensifying heat waves will have an impact across a wide
range of infrastructure, Steffen says.
"It is essential that we understand the influence of climate
change on heat waves to ensure that health services, transport
providers, farmers and the community are prepared for what is
happening now and what will happen increasingly in the future,"
he said.
