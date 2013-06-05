SYDNEY, June 5 Exports of iron ore to China from Australia's Port Hedland, a strong indicator of Chinese industrial activity, surged 21 percent in May, from April, to hit a record high.

Ore shipments to China climbed to 23.3 million tonnes in May, from 19.3 million in April, data released on Wednesday by the Port Hedland Port Authority showed. Shipments were up an even larger 34 percent on May last year.

The jump augurs well for Australia's trade balance in the month, given the mineral is the country's single biggest export earner.

May shipments to Japan eased to 2.4 million tonnes from 2.6 million in April. Shipments to South Korea fell back to 1.5 million tonnes, from 2.6 million in April.

Overall iron ore exports from the port, which handles about a fifth of the global seaborne market for the steel-making raw ingredient, rose to 27.9 million, from 26 million tonnes.

Year-on-year, total shipments were up 24 percent.

Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton , Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron to ship iron ore cargoes, which are expected to exceed 200 million tonnes this year.