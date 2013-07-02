SYDNEY, July 2 Iron ore exports to China from Australia's Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of the global seaborne market for the steel-making raw material, eased about 2 percent in June from May but were up 43 percent from a year ago.

Ore shipments to China were 22.9 million tonnes in June, compared with 23.3 million tonnes in May, a record month, data released on Tuesday by the Port Hedland Port Authority showed.

The decline could be attributed to one less shipping day in June compared with May. Based on the data, the port handled an daily average 763,000 tonnes of ore in June versus 751,000 daily in May.

The resilient shipments will support Australia's trade balance in June, given the mineral is the country's single biggest export earner.

Overall iron ore exports from the port were 27.4 million tonnes, versus 27.9 million in May.

Year-on-year, total shipments were up 29 percent

June shipments to Japan recoiled by 400,000 tonnes in June to 2.0 million tonnes. Shipments to South Korea increased to 1.7 million tonnes in June from 1.5 million in May.

Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron to ship iron ore cargoes, which are expected to exceed 200 million tonnes this year.