* 2013 Port Hedland iron ore exports to China hit record 256
mln T
* Exports to Japan, South Korea drop to just over 2 mln T
each for Dec
SYDNEY/PERTH, Jan 7 Iron ore exports to China
from Australia's Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of
the global seaborne market for the steel-making raw material,
rose 19.4 percent in December from the same month a year ago.
Shipments to China amounted to 24.16 million tonnes in
December compared to 20.23 million last year.
The December iron ore exports to China were also up from the
22.3 million tonnes recorded in November 2013, data from the
Port Hedland Port Authority showed on Tuesday.
The December figures brought total 2013 exports to China to
a record 256.06 million tonnes against 193.4 million in 2012.
Shipments to Japan fell to 2.07 million tonnes from 2.64
million tonnes; shipments to South Korea dropped to 2.02 million
tonnes, down from 2.24 million tonnes.
Overall, iron ore exports were 29.46 million tonnes versus
26.0 million a year ago and 28.1 million tonnes in November.
The spot price for iron ore has defied analysts' forecasts
of a fall in recent months and was assessed at $134.80 a tonne
on Monday versus a low for last year of just over
$110 per tonne in late May.
Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton ,
Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron to ship
iron ore cargoes.
The Port Hedland figures do not include iron ore shipments
by Rio Tinto , Australia's biggest producer.
Rio Tinto is expanding its export capacity by a third to 290
million tonnes from the Indian Ocean ports of Dampier and Cape
Lambert south of Port Hedland.
All three ports were closed on the last few days of 2013 due
to a passing cyclone but have since reopened.
Brazil is the world's second-largest exporter of iron ore
behind Australia, supplying about 30 percent.