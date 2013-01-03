SYDNEY Jan 4 Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland, a bellwether for Chinese industrial activity, surged 25 percent in December, from the previous month, port authority data showed.

China imported 20.23 million tonnes via the port in December compared with 16.17 million tonnes the previous month. Shipments were also up a hefty 21.6 percent on December 2011.

Iron ore prices have been in a steep ascent over the last three months, recovering from a sharp fall in July and August. Spot iron ore prices climbed to a 15-month high of $149.80 a tonne on Thursday thanks to demand from China, the world's largest consumer of the steel making ingredient.

The recovery in prices is a major boon to Australia as iron ore is the country's single biggest export earner.

Total iron ore shipments from Port Hedland in December jumped 20 percent to almost 26 million tonnes, the highest reading on record. Japan took 2.64 million tonnes and South Korea 2.24 million tonnes.

BHP Billiton BLT.L is the port's biggest user, followed by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.