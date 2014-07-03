SYDNEY, July 3 Australian exports of iron ore to China from Port Hedland, which handles nearly a fifth of global trade, dropped slightly in the shorter month of June versus May as miners continued to lift output, figures released on Thursday showed.

Shipments to China over the 30 days of June eased to 29.2 million tonnes against the record 29.9 million tonnes during the 31 days in May, according to Port Hedland Port Authority.

On a daily basis, June shipments to China were higher, averaging 973,000 tonnes a day versus 965,000 in May.

Rising output and shipments to China, the main destination for sea-traded iron ore, comes amid a market correction that has seen the price of the steel-making material drop by nearly a third so far this year.

Benchmark iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI stands at $94.70 a tonne, according to Steel Index.

World No.3 producer BHP Billiton , with the ability to mine more than 220 million tonnes of iron ore a year, is Port Hedland's main user. Future expansion work could see BHP's iron ore capacity climb to 270 million tonnes.

Fortescue Metals Group also uses the port to ship up to 155 million tonnes annually.

Overall shipments of iron ore from Port Hedland slipped to 33.6 million tonnes in June from 36.05 million tonnes in May.

As of July 1, Port Hedland Port authority has amalgamated with the port of Dampier, creating what it says will be the largest bulk export tonnage port in the world.

The newly-formed Pilbara Ports Authority will handle about 22 percent of the world's iron ore market, it said. The port at Dampier is one of two in the Pilbara iron ore belt used by Rio Tinto . The other is Cape Lambert.

The decline in the iron ore price and concerns over China's economic growth has seen BHP and Rio Tinto, an even bigger iron ore producer, trading at increased discounts to fair value, according to Morningstar Equities.

