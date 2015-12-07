(Repeats story published late Monday; no changes to text)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Dec 7 - Monthly iron ore shipments to China through
Australia's Port Hedland rose 3 percent in November amid a sharp
weakening in prices for the raw material used in steel
production, port data released on Monday showed.
Shipments to China, the world's biggest importer, reached
31.73 million tonnes last month versus 30.73 million in October,
according to the Pilbara Ports Authority.
The port, the world's largest for exporting iron ore, is
used by large producers such as BHP Billiton
and Fortescue Metals Group, along with smaller miners
Atlas Iron and BC Iron
Total shipments of iron ore through the port in November
reached 37.33 million tonnes versus 36.52 million in October,
the data showed.
The record was set in September, when 39.4 million tonnes
were shipped through the port.
South Korea, was the second-biggest destination for ore from
the port in November, importing 2.87 million tonnes, followed by
Japan with 1.53 million tonnes.
The price of iron ore deteriorated to fresh lows in late
November and continued its decline in the first week of
December, standing at $39.40 a tonne on Dec 4.
Despite the price deterioration, aggravated by mounting
global oversupply and waning steel production growth in China,
miners continue to run at peak levels. BHP expects to mine 247
million tonnes by next July, while Fortescue is running at an
annual rate of around 165 million tonnes, making them the third
and fourth highest producers worldwide after Vale and
Rio Tinto .
(Reporting by Jim Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)