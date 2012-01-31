SYDNEY Jan 31 House prices for Australia's major cities dipped 0.2 percent in December but recent reductions in interest rates should help boost the housing sector after the seasonally slow months of December and January, an industry report said on Tuesday.

Figures from property consultant RP Data-Rismark showed Sydney had been the nation's best performer, with dwelling values up 0.4 percent in December. The median dwelling price for Sydney stood at A$485,000 ($512,700).

RP Data-Rismark also revised up the November index for dwellings in capital cities to 0.4 percent from 0.1 percent, marking the largest month-on-month improvement since May 2010.

"We expect that the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate cuts in the final two months of 2011 will lend further momentum to housing activity," Rismark's managing director Ben Skilbeck said in the report.

"If financial market pricing for substantial additional RBA rate cuts proves accurate, we could see a stronger-than-expected bounce-back in housing conditions," he said.

The central bank cut interest rates in November and December 2011, taking the cast rate to 4.25 percent, and is widely expected to cut again in February. ($1 = 0.9460 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Paul Tait)