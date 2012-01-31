SYDNEY Jan 31 House prices for
Australia's major cities dipped 0.2 percent in December but
recent reductions in interest rates should help boost the
housing sector after the seasonally slow months of December and
January, an industry report said on Tuesday.
Figures from property consultant RP Data-Rismark showed
Sydney had been the nation's best performer, with dwelling
values up 0.4 percent in December. The median dwelling price for
Sydney stood at A$485,000 ($512,700).
RP Data-Rismark also revised up the November index for
dwellings in capital cities to 0.4 percent from 0.1 percent,
marking the largest month-on-month improvement since May 2010.
"We expect that the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest
rate cuts in the final two months of 2011 will lend further
momentum to housing activity," Rismark's managing director Ben
Skilbeck said in the report.
"If financial market pricing for substantial additional RBA
rate cuts proves accurate, we could see a stronger-than-expected
bounce-back in housing conditions," he said.
The central bank cut interest rates in November and December
2011, taking the cast rate to 4.25 percent, and is widely
expected to cut again in February.
($1 = 0.9460 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Paul Tait)