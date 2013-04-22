* Santos and Tabcorp ratings hardest-hit

* A$ retail bonds set to gain from hybrid pain

By Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, April 22 A radical decision by ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) to turn A$3.6 billion ($3.7 billion) of equity into debt could see Australian firms shun once-popular hybrid securities and seek refuge in far simpler forms of debt such as retail bonds.

In a game-changing move announced early this month, S&P overhauled its criteria on hybrids, a blend of debt and equity, and revoked the 100 percent equity credit the agency assigned when the securities were initially sold.

"We continually reassess our ratings methodologies, adopting changes as needed, including to respond to changing market conditions and behaviours," S&P said when it revoked the equity rating.

The severity of the changes caught some borrowers off guard as the once-cheap equity suddenly became very expensive debt.

"It's very simple, if you want equity, issue equity. If you want debt, issue debt," said Simon Milne, a former treasurer at gaming group Crown Ltd and toll road operator Transurban. "But don't do a hybrid."

Three Australian and two New Zealand companies were affected by the rule tightening. Two of them could now have their debt ratings cut in coming months.

Oil and gas producer Santos 's "BBB+" rating is now on creditwatch negative, having been in 2010 the first borrower in Australia and among the first ones globally, to have gained full equity treatment with a 1 billion euro ($1.31 billion) issue of hybrids.

"We are very disappointed with S&P's decision to reclassify the hybrid instrument as debt," said Santos's Andrew Seaton, chief financial officer in a statement to the stock exchange.

The other firm is "BBB"-rated gaming group Tabcorp Holdings whose outlook was changed to negative from stable.

S&P rates more debt issues in Australia than any other agency.

The reclassification could bring corporate hybrid issuance to a halt in Australia, according to Phil Bayley, an academic and former S&P analyst, and firms may have to go back to basics with simpler forms of debt.

The nascent local retail bond market could be a major winner, having already received a boost earlier this year from a government proposal to simplify the sale of debt to individual investors.

Another positive development could be the deepening of the credit yield curve to seven years, from the current three to five years.

Australia's A$515 billion non-government bond market is often criticised for its lack of breadth with around 80 percent of the local debt all coming from highly rated financial institutions, Deutsche Bank data shows.

CLEVER BANKERS

When the ratings agency first introduced new and complex parameters to assess hybrids in 2010, investment bankers quickly found a loophole to exploit S&P's loose definition of equity.

They realised they could create securities that would qualify as equity while paying interest which was tax deductible -- unlike dividends.

That meant companies could access a relatively cheap form of funding while reducing leverage ratios, and thus preserving credit ratings.

"It was like a magic pudding. You could turn debt into equity and not pay for it," said Bayley.

The ratings "anomaly" was particularly noticed in Australia where hybrid securities, a blend of debt and equity, are a popular investment for both professional and individual investors.

That sparked a hybrid fever with eight companies raising around A$3 billion in 2012, Thomson Reuters data shows. But the party ended this month when S&P said hybrid capital would no longer get a 100 percent equity credit.

Hybrids effectively allow firms to raise equity more cheaply and quickly than through rights issues, with the added benefit of not upsetting shareholders by diluting shares.

($1 = 0.9704 Australian dollars) (Editing by Eric Meijer)