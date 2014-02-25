UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY Feb 25 A consortium led by Swedish private equity firm EQT is in the final stage of talks to buy Australia's I-MED, the radiology group said on Tuesday.
Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Singapore's GIC will be investing alongside EQT, it said.
The company expects the deal to be completed by the end of June.
EQT could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang in Sydney and Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts