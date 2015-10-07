* First major legal challenge to controversial asylum policy
SYDNEY, Oct 7 Australia's highest court will
begin considering on Wednesday whether the policy of sending
asylum seekers to the tiny South Pacific nation of Nauru for
long-term detention is in breach of the constitution, a major
challenge to the controversial policy.
The hearings at the High Court, which are scheduled to last
two days, will test for the first time whether Australia has the
legal right to participate in the offshore detention of asylum
seekers - the backbone of its immigration policy for five years.
Asylum seekers have long been a contentious political issue
in Australia, although it has never received anywhere near the
number of refugees currently flooding into Europe as they flee
conflict in the Middle East and North Africa.
Successive Australian governments have vowed to stop asylum
seekers reaching the mainland, turning boats back to Indonesia
when it can and sending those it cannot for detention in camps
on Manus island in impoverished Papua New Guinea and on Nauru.
Harsh conditions at the camps, including reports of systemic
child abuse, have been strongly criticised by the United Nations
and human rights groups.
The case has been brought on behalf of a pregnant
Bangladeshi asylum seeker, who was brought to Australia from
Nauru because of serious health complications and is now being
forcibly returned with her infant child.
"This woman has a 10-month-old baby and she wants to rebuild
her life somewhere safe and somewhere where she can move on with
certainty. It is abundantly clear that can't happen on Nauru,"
Daniel Webb, Director of Legal Advocacy at the Human Rights Law
Centre, told reporters.
Nauru unexpectedly said on Monday that all 600 asylum
seekers held there would be allowed to move freely around the
island and that all their asylum applications would be processed
this week.
New Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said last
month he was concerned about conditions in the camps but gave no
indication of a major policy change. Immigration Minister Peter
Dutton said Nauru's decisions were unconnected to the High Court
challenge.
Australia has defended its detention policy as necessary to
stop deaths at sea. No one processed at the Nauru or Papua New
Guinea camps is eligible to be settled in Australia, even if
they are found to be genuine refugees.
The camps have also been criticised because it has become
almost impossible for outside observers to gain access.
An independent U.N. investigator postponed an official visit
to Australia last month, citing a lack of government cooperation
and "unacceptable" legal restrictions.
Some investors in the company that runs the camps,
Transfield Services Ltd, have said they will push for
greater transparency and oversight.
