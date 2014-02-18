* One asylum seeker killed, another critically injured
* Critics call for closure of detention centre
* Rights groups say violence started by villagers, police
* G4S security group says order restored
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, Feb 18 An asylum seeker was killed and
at least 77 injured in the second riot this week at a detention
centre in Papua New Guinea used to process asylum seekers,
Australia's immigration minister said on Tuesday.
Minister Scott Morrison said the riot began when detainees
forced their way out of the centre, but refugee advocates said
it was triggered when Manus Island residents and police stormed
the facility, attacking the asylum seekers.
One person was in a critical condition with a head injury
and another sustained gunshot wounds during the clashes on the
small island in impoverished Papua New Guinea.
The facility is part of Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott's tough stance against asylum seekers but it has come
under fire over human rights concerns.
Australia uses detention centres at Manus Island and another
on the tiny Pacific island of Nauru to process would-be refugees
sent there after trying to get to Australia, often in unsafe
boats after paying people smugglers in Indonesia.
"Our sympathies are extended to the transferees - that
person's family and friends who would have been in the facility
as well," Morrison said in reference to the dead asylum seeker.
"If people choose to remove themselves from that centre then
they're obviously putting themselves at much greater risk and in
an environment where there is violent behaviour," he told
reporters in the northern Australian city of Darwin.
The latest incident followed an attempted breakout from the
Manus Island facility on Sunday night, when 35 asylum seekers
briefly escaped. Nineteen were injured and eight arrested in
that incident.
Refugee advocates said detainees and staff had told them the
violence started again when police and Manus Island villagers
stormed the facility after dark and began attacking detainees.
"Locals armed with machetes, pipes, sticks and stones - have
bashed and cut asylum seekers. One asylum seeker has been thrown
from the second floor of a building; others have suffered
machete cuts," the Refugee Action Committee said in a statement.
CALLS FOR CLOSURE
The Sydney Morning Herald said it had spoken to a man whose
brother was in the facility. Ghulam Murtaza told the paper he
had received a phone call from his brother late on Monday saying
villagers had come inside the compound threatening to kill them.
Britain's G4S, the world's biggest security group,
which is responsible for security at the facility, said: "A
number of transferees were injured after they breached the
perimeter fence and the matter became a law enforcement issue
for PNG authorities."
"Claims that the transferees breached the fence following
internal attacks on them by local residents are unfounded," it
said.
The firm, which employs over 620,000 people in some 120
countries, added that its staff were able to restore order
within the centre without the use of force.
G4S has had a chequered time of late. In 2012 it failed to
provide enough staff for the London Olympics, and has since been
involved in problems with an electronic tagging contract in
Britain and unrest at prisons it has run in South Africa and
Britain.
Canberra's tough stance on asylum seekers, including
offshore processing and a blanket ban on people arriving by boat
ever settling in Australia, has been criticised by the United
Nations and other groups as illegal and inhumane.
Refugee advocates say that long-term detention, combined
with a lack of clarity on where and when the asylum seekers may
be resettled, contribute to a host of mental health problems at
the facilities.
Last month, detainees at a centre in the remote Australian
territory of Christmas Island sewed their lips together as part
of a hunger strike in protest over their treatment.
The unrest in Papua New Guinea quickly drew calls from
critics to shut the facility. The U.N. High Commissioner for
Refugees had already said in a November report it failed to
provide "safe and humane conditions of treatment in detention".