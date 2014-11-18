(adds quotes, details throughout)
By Matt Siegel
CANBERRA Nov 18 Australia and India will push
for a free trade pact, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday during a
rare state visit to Canberra by an Indian leader.
Australia on Monday finalised a landmark free trade deal
with China more than ten years in the making, significantly
expanding ties between the world's second-largest economy and
one of Washington's closest allies in Asia.
Trade between Australia and India stands at around $15
billion a year, or just a tenth of that between Australia and
China.
"We want to go further and that's why the next priority for
Australia is a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with
India," Abbott said.
"If I may say so, this is a moment in time. This is the time
to get this done."
Modi, in an address to Australia's parliament, pledged
greater cooperation on regional security, issuing a veiled swipe
at China over disputes with its neighbours over islands in the
South China Sea.
"Our region has seen huge progress on the foundation of
peace and stability but we can not take this for granted," Modi
said.
"Even when they have bitter disputes, we should maintain
maritime security. We should work together on the seas and
collaborate in international forums and we should work for
universal respect for international law and global norms."
Modi on Monday addressed thousands of expatriate Indians at
a packed 21,000-seat arena in Sydney that just last week hosted
the Rolling Stones, underscoring the rock-star status he enjoys
among some Indians at home and abroad.
Modi, who arrived on Friday for the G20 economic summit in
Australia, where about 300,000 Indians live, urged Indians to
boost investment at home.
Modi also said he wanted early closure on a deal for
Australia to sell uranium to India, which was sealed in
September, and also offered to increase supplies of conventional
fuel to help India overcome chronic shortages.
Talks towards the Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement began
about two years ago after Australia lifted a long-standing ban
on selling uranium to energy-starved India.
Australia is emerging as a key source of thermal coal for
India's growing number of electricity users, but Modi insisted
he only wanted fuel that would not damage the environment.
Indian trade and infrastructure conglomerate Adani
Enterprises has signed a pact for a loan of up to $1
billion from the State Bank of India for a $6 billion
Australian coal mine, rail and port project.
(Additional reporting by Jane Wardell in Sydney; Editing by
Nick Macfie)