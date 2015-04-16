By Lincoln Feast
| SYDNEY, April 16
SYDNEY, April 16 Slowing growth in top trade
partner China and plunging prices for iron ore and coal are
adding impetus to Australian efforts to secure a free trade deal
with India by the end of the year.
Officials are meeting in Canberra this week, a source
familiar with the talks said, the second round of official
discussions since Prime Minister Tony Abbott and his Indian
counterpart Narendra Modi agreed in November to accelerate
long-running but slow-moving negotiations.
"Obviously things have slowed down on the iron ore and coal
front, particularly from China, but we're confident there's
going to be a strong phase of demand and growth coming out of
India for coal and iron ore and also the arrangement to sell
them uranium," said the source, who asked not to be identified
because the talks have not been made public.
An agreement with India would cap an unprecedented two years
for Australian trade negotiators, who have reached landmark free
trade deals with China, Japan and South Korea.
Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is currently in
India to advance a Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement that has
been in discussion since Australia lifted a long-standing ban on
selling uranium to energy-starved India more than two years ago.
Trade between Australia and India stands at around $15
billion a year, or just a tenth of that between Australia and
China.
But with growth in China slowing to its weakest in six years
and prices at multi-year lows for iron ore and coal, Australia's
top two exports, Canberra is keen to diversify both markets and
products.
"We think there is the prospect for market openings
particularly for Australia to provide premium agricultural and
food goods, similar to China but probably 10 years behind," the
source said.
India is seeking liberalisation of investment and better
access for its low-cost, labour intensive manufactured goods and
components.
Trade Minister Andrew Robb, who led Australia's largest ever
trade mission to India in January, heads to India next week and
another round of talks is planned for June.
"To conclude by the end of the year, it's realistic, but
it's challenging," said the source.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)