SYDNEY May 9 An Australian Bureau of Statistics employee and a National Australia Bank employee have been arrested and charged over insider trading on the foreign exchange derivatives market, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said on Friday.

The AFP said the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) will allege that the pair made a profit of A$7 million over August 2013 to April 2014.

The National Australia Bank employee did not use the bank's funds or systems, police said.

(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)