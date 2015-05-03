(Repeats story first published on Saturday; no change to text)
By Morag MacKinnon
PERTH May 2 Foreign investors who illegally buy
houses in Australia and agents that enable them face hefty fines
and prison terms of up to three years under new penalties
announced on Saturday aimed at cooling soaring property prices.
The new and expanded punishments come in the wake of rising
foreign investment in Australian real estate and widespread
evidence of abuse of current laws that prevent foreign buyers
from purchasing existing homes.
"We want to ensure that illegal foreign investment is not
unnecessarily driving up prices," Prime Minister Tony Abbott
told reporters in Sydney, where house prices have risen by about
a third in the past three years. "We want to maximise the
opportunities for Australians to buy a home at the best possible
price."
Data this week showed house prices across Australia's
capital cities rose further in April with gains broadening out
from the red-hot Sydney market, a headache for policy makers
considering whether to cut interest rates to new lows next week.
Earlier this year Treasurer Joe Hockey ordered the Chinese
owner of a A$39 million Sydney harbourside mansion sell within
90 days, saying it was bought illegally via a string of shelf
companies. Hockey told Reuters on Friday that the home had been
sold and more than 100 property purchases were under
investigation.
Australian property has long been a popular choice for
Chinese money but the flow of investment has accelerated. China
overtook the United States to become the largest source of
foreign investment in Australia last year, driven by a surge in
real estate purchases.
Offshore investors will continue to be allowed to buy new
homes and apartments in a bid to increase housing stock but will
pay a $A5,000 application fee for properties worth up to A$1
million, with higher fees for more expensive properties and
agricultural and commercial real estate, the government said.
Foreign buyers who breach the laws will now face up to three
years in jail or fines of A$127,500 for individuals and
A$637,500 for companies, and third parties who knowingly assist
foreign investors to breach the rules will also face civil and
criminal penalties.
The Property Council of Australia said it welcomed the "long
overdue" clampdown on illegal foreign buying.
"However, the government is undermining its own aim of
making homes more affordable by simultaneously penalising
legitimate foreign investment in new housing."
There will also be increased scrutiny over foreign
investment in agriculture, amid concerns about a growing number
of sales of farms and food processing businesses to overseas
interests.
The A$55 million threshold for FIRB scrutiny of agricultural
investments will be extended beyond farming to a wider range of
agribusinesses such as seafood, meat, dairy and fruit and
vegetable processors under the new proposals.
