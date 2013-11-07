SYDNEY Nov 7 Australian mining services company
Bis Industries Ltd, owned by private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts, is seeking to raise as much as A$500 million
($476.25 million) in an initial public offering, a person
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
KKR plans to keep 100 percent of its stake in the business,
the person said. A second person said Bis is expected to list
before the end of the year and have a market capitalisation of
around A$1 billion. Both sources declined to be named as the
process is confidential.
A spokesman for Bis, which provides logistics services to
commodities producers, declined to comment. KKR could not
immediately be reached for comment.