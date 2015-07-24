(Updates shares, adds IPO market context)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, July 24 Shares of Costa Group Ltd
, Australia's top supplier of fresh fruit and
vegetables, debuted at a discount to their issue price on Friday
as volatile markets hampered demand for the country's No. 2
listing of the year so far.
The shares first traded at A$2.24, compared with their
A$2.25 issue price, before falling further to settle at A$2.21
in a flat overall market.
The soft debut will be a further disappointment to the
firm's previous owners, who include the family which started it
as a grocery store in 1888, after they sold the shares near the
bottom of a target range of A$2.20 to A$2.70.
The owners sold a 76 percent stake in the IPO, giving it a
market capitalisation of A$696 million ($508.85 million) after
listing. The company would have been worth A$864 million if it
had sold the shares at the top of its target range.
After a record 2014, Australia's initial public offering
market has slowed this year, with the total amount raised in the
six months to June 30 down nearly two thirds from the same
period a year earlier, Thomson Reuters data showed. The biggest
IPO this year was the A$833 million raised by accounting
software maker MYOB Ltd.
About $2 billion of planned listings in Australia have been
pulled or deferred in recent weeks because of soft demand amid
nervous trading.
Costa had nevertheless hoped, like other Australian food
companies seeking listings, to appeal to investors because of a
new free trade agreement with China and that country's growing
demand for quality produce, dubbed a "dining boom".
Shares of dairy supplier Murray Goulburn have been
trading at a small premium to their issue price since listing on
July 3. Dairy and packaged seafood supplier Beston Global Food
Co Ltd has meanwhile filed a prospectus to raise A$130 million
before listing in August.
The Costa listing was managed by Goldman Sachs & Co
[GSGSC.UL} and UBS AG.
($1 = 1.3678 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry and Anupama
Dwivedi)