(Updates with more details from source)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, June 25 Costa Group, Australia's biggest
supplier of fresh fruit and vegetables to supermarkets, has
filed a prospectus to raise up to A$637 million ($491 million)
in an initial public offering, a source working on the deal told
Reuters on Thursday.
The firm plans to sell a 76 percent stake, the source said,
giving the supplier of berries, tomatoes, mushrooms, citrus,
bananas, avocados and grapes to the country's top grocery stores
a value of up to A$839 million in Australia's second-largest IPO
of the year so far.
While the market capitalisation is less than the A$1 billion
that local media reported the company would be worth after
listing, Costa's decision to press ahead with the sale suggests
renewed confidence in an IPO market which has stalled in 2015
due to volatile global equity markets.
In the past three weeks, Australia and New Zealand have seen
five IPOs which sought to raise A$2.5 billion pulled because of
unfavourable market conditions. The biggest listing of the year,
that of accounting software vendor MYOB, is trading 7
percent below its May issue price.
The Costa IPO gives it a price-to-earnings ratio of up to
17.6 percent, said the source, who asked not to be identified
because the details of the sale have not been made public.
The investment banks running the sale, Goldman Sachs and
UBS, will conduct a bookbuild on July 21 with the shares
expected to start trading on July 24.
A Costa spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 1.2968 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ryan Woo)