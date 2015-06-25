(Updates with more details from source)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, June 25 Costa Group, Australia's biggest supplier of fresh fruit and vegetables to supermarkets, has filed a prospectus to raise up to A$637 million ($491 million) in an initial public offering, a source working on the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The firm plans to sell a 76 percent stake, the source said, giving the supplier of berries, tomatoes, mushrooms, citrus, bananas, avocados and grapes to the country's top grocery stores a value of up to A$839 million in Australia's second-largest IPO of the year so far.

While the market capitalisation is less than the A$1 billion that local media reported the company would be worth after listing, Costa's decision to press ahead with the sale suggests renewed confidence in an IPO market which has stalled in 2015 due to volatile global equity markets.

In the past three weeks, Australia and New Zealand have seen five IPOs which sought to raise A$2.5 billion pulled because of unfavourable market conditions. The biggest listing of the year, that of accounting software vendor MYOB, is trading 7 percent below its May issue price.

The Costa IPO gives it a price-to-earnings ratio of up to 17.6 percent, said the source, who asked not to be identified because the details of the sale have not been made public.

The investment banks running the sale, Goldman Sachs and UBS, will conduct a bookbuild on July 21 with the shares expected to start trading on July 24.

A Costa spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 1.2968 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ryan Woo)