BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital reports 6.1 pct stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
SYDNEY Nov 22 Property investment manager GDI Property Group is seeking to raise A$310 million ($287 million) in its initial public offering, with an offer price of A$1 a stapled security, a person familiar with the process said.
Credit Suisse was the sole lead manager on the deal, the person said. The prospectus is set to be issued on Nov. 25.
The company is expected to list on the ASX on December 17.
A GDI spokesman declined to comment. ($1 = 1.0811 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* CME Group Inc says a total open interest of 123.1 million contracts on march 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 10 Italian toll road operator Atlantia expects to receive binding offers for a minority stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) by mid-April, its CEO said on Friday.