U.S. index compiler MSCI says not in talks for takeover
March 15 U.S. market index compiler MSCI Inc said it was not in talks for a possible takeover.
SYDNEY, June 30 Buyout firms TPG Capital and Carlyle Group are aiming to raise as much as A$2.57 billion ($2.42 billion) in an initial public offering of shares in Australia's Healthscope Ltd, making it the country's third-largest ever listing.
In a prospectus lodged on Monday, Healthscope said it would raise total proceeds under the offer from A$2.25 billion to A$2.57 billion, assuming the final price is within its indicative price range.
The total number of shares available under the offer will be between 1.12 billion and 1.28 billion, on the same assumption. ($1 = 1.0618 Australian Dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.