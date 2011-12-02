MELBOURNE Dec 2 Alliance Aviation Services, which provides fly-in fly-out services to remote Australian mining sites, plans to brave a difficult market for initial public offerings with a float to raise A$74 million ($76 million), according to filings with the regulator.

The company said it would offer shares at A$1.60 per share, giving a market capitalisation of A$144 million. The shares will start trading on Dec. 20.

Media reports said the initial target had been to raise A$120 million but there had been a poor take-up by institutions given severe market volatility.

Alliance said its earnings were mainly from long-term relationships with major miners and energy companies including BHP Billiton, Newcrest and Santos.

The last major float on the Australian market was private-equity backed Collins Foods, a fast-food restaurants operator that listed in August at A$2.50 per share, and fell sharply last month after an earnings downgrade. Collins was at A$1.29 on Friday.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)