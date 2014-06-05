SYDNEY, June 5 Shares in Australian media
monitoring company iSentia Group Ltd IPO-ISG.AX jumped more
than 20 percent on their market debut on Thursday, extending a
run of strong initial public offerings on the Sydney stock
exchange.
The shares climbed as much as 23 percent over their A$2.04
issue price after Australian investment firm Quadrant Private
Equity sold 69.5 percent of the company in a A$283.56 million
($262.86 million) in the IPO.
The stock was up 19 percent at A$2.43 at 0425 GMT, while the
benchmark index was down 0.4 percent. That put the newly listed
company's total market capitalisation at A$483 million, just
over three times the A$160 million Quadrant paid for the
company, then called Media Monitors, in 2010, according to local
media.
After several successful large IPOs, Australia is on track
for its biggest year of new share listings in almost a quarter
century.
Later this month, TPG Capital Management Ltd and
Carlyle Group LP are expected to decide whether to
proceed with a listing for Australian healthcare company
Healthscope Group, estimated to be worth about A$4 billion.
($1 = 1.0787 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)