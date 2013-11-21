SYDNEY Nov 21 Australian packaging company Pact Group is seeking to raise A$649 million ($610 million) in its initial public offering (IPO), pricing its shares at A$3.80 each, sources said on Thursday.

The company is listing shares to repay debt and offer the company's founder, Raphael Geminder, an opportunity to reduce his holding in the business from 100 percent to 40 percent, a banking source said.

The IPO prospectus is set to be filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Nov. 27, the banking source said. A listing on the ASX is planned for Dec. 17.

Credit Suisse and Macquarie Group are joint lead managers for the initial public offering, with Deutsche Bank a co-lead manager.

Pact declined to comment.

($1 = 1.0641 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jackie Range and Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Matt Driskill)