SYDNEY Nov 7 The initial public offering bookbuild for Australian education training provider Vocation Limited has been brought forward to Nov. 8 and the price set at the top end of the A$1.72 to A$1.89 a share range, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Vocation is looking to raise A$230.5 million ($219.55 million) to A$253.5 million in its Dec. 9 listing. The bookbuild had previously been set for Nov. 14, the person said, declining to speak publicly as the process is confidential.

The move comes amid a buoyant market for IPOs in Australia. Other companies expected to list before the end of the year include Nine Entertainment Co Pty Ltd and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts-owned mining services company Bis Industries.