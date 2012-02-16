SYDNEY Feb 16 Australian miner BC Iron
(BCI) said on Thursday it was committed to meeting its
production targets for 2012 despite warning that wet weather
could disrupt iron ore operations in the Pilbara in the first
half of the year.
BCI is ramping up output after starting production at the
50-50 Nullagine joint venture (NJV) with Fortescue Metals Group
in the Western Australia region a year ago.
"Whilst the wet season in the Pilbara may affect operations
during the second half of fiscal 2012, BC Iron remains committed
to its next two key operational targets for the NJV of reaching
a production rate of 5 million tonnes per year during June 2012
and shipping 3.5 million tonnes for fiscal year 2012," it said.
The joint venture had already achieved an end-December
target to export 1 million tonnes of iron ore, according to BCI.
Fortescue provides port and transport services for the ore
mined from the partnership.
The coastal Pilbara iron belt, a cyclone-prone region where
two-thirds of the world's traded iron ore is shipped, should
expect above-average rainfall over the next three months, the
Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.
Iron ore exports from the Pilbara were temporarily brought
to a stand-still in mid-January when Tropical Cyclone Heidi
swept across coastal communities dumping up to 250 mm of rain
and temporarily halting the port operations of Rio Tinto
RIO.L>, <BHP Billiton and Fortescue.
Fortescue on Wednesday cut its total current-quarter
guidance for shipments to 13-13.5 million tonnes from 13.75
million, citing the impact bad weather has already had on its
operations.
Analysts expect the Pilbara's largest iron ore miners, Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton to also
trim output projections due to weather-related disruptions.
Pilbara-focused miner Atlas Iron has also reduced
its forecast for shipments in fiscal 2012 to between 5.5 million
and 5.7 million tonnes from 6 million due to disruptions caused
by Cyclone Heidi.
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by Miral Fahmy)