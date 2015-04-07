SYDNEY, April 7 Iron ore exports to China through Australia's Port Hedland, the world's biggest terminal for shipments of the steelmaking raw material, rose 3 percent in March from February, port figures released on Tuesday showed.

The shipments climbed to 31.24 million tonnes in March versus 30.25 million in February from Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne trade in iron ore, according to Pilbara Ports Authority.

While the rise is partly attributable to fewer shipping days in February, it also underscores efforts by Australian miners to displace China's domestic production of iron ore.

On a daily basis, March shipments were slightly under February's 1.08 million tonnes at just over 1 million.

Shipments to China were 15 percent higher than in March last year as mining companies using the port expanded production.

Total iron ore exports through Port Hedland stood at 36.61 million tonnes in March, versus 34.43 million tonnes a year ago.

BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group ship from Port Hedland. Rio Tinto uses the nearby ports of Dampier and Cape Lambert. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)