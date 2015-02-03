SYDNEY Feb 4 Exports of iron ore to China through Australia's Port Hedland terminal slipped 1.3 percent in January from December, partly because of bad weather, official figures show.

Shipments to China from Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne trade in iron ore, fell by around 400,000 tonnes month-on-month to 30.2 million, according to Pilbara Ports Authority.

Exports were still up almost 30 percent from January of last year as the port continued to expand its operations.

Total shipments of iron ore amounted to 36.8 million tonnes in January, down from 37.1 million in December.

BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group ship from Port Hedland. Rio Tinto uses two ports in the Pilbara iron ore belt, Dampier and Cape Lambert. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Larry King)