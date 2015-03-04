(Corrects date)

SYDNEY, March 5 Exports of iron ore to China through Australia's Port Hedland terminal rose 0.3 percent in February from January, official figures show, though the month had fewer shipping days.

Shipments to China from Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne trade in iron ore, increased marginally month-on-month to 30.25 million, from 30.15 million, according to Pilbara Ports Authority.

With February having only 28 days, tonnes shipped per day rose to 1.08 million from 0.97 million in January.

Shipments to China were 42 percent higher than in February last year as mining companies using the port expanded production.

Overall shipments of iron ore amounted to 35.7 million tonnes in February versus 36.8 million tonnes in January and 37.1 million in December.

BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group ship from Port Hedland. Rio Tinto uses two ports in the Pilbara iron ore belt, Dampier and Cape Lambert.