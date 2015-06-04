SYDNEY, June 4 Australia's iron ore exports to
China from Port Hedland rose 5.2 percent in May from a month
earlier, while total shipments from the port hit a record high,
figures released on Thursday showed.
Exports of the steelmaking commodity to Australia's biggest
trading partner climbed to 31.69 million tonnes last month from
30.1 million tonnes in April, according to the Pilbara Ports
Authority, which operates the world's biggest export terminal
for iron ore.
Total shipments of iron ore from Port Hedland hit an all
time peak of 38 million tonnes in May, up 7.3 percent on the
previous month. Shipments to Japan jumped 67 percent in the
month to 2.15 million tonnes.
Iron ore in recent years has replaced coal as the country's
greatest source of foreign income, despite the price plunging as
low as $46.70 in April to less than half of the price a year
ago. Iron ore has since rebounded to stand at $62.50 a
tonne..IO62-CNI=SI
Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of the world's
seaborne iron ore trade, is used by BHP Billiton
and Fortescue Metals Group to ship around 35
million tonnes a month, the lion's share to Chinese steel mills.
The inventory of imported iron ore at 44 Chinese ports
dropped 1.95 million tonnes to 86.7 million tonnes by May 22
SH-TOT-IRONINV, latest data from industry consultancy
SteelHome showed.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)